Deep Learning Chip Market 2020 Future Trends and Leading Players Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Amazon Web Services

With the availability of an enormous amount of data and vast scalability of cloud-based compute power, the chip has become a massive trend across industries in these past few years. In today’s digital world, information is the key for enterprises to be successful and to maintain sustainable growth. Deep learning chip is a specialized hardware chip which acts as a brain for the device, deep learning chips have many computing cores and come with high bandwidth memory. These chips are also known as AI chips and have its application in numerous systems including CPUs, GPU, and ASIC among others.

With the increasing demand for application-based deep learning chips for specific problems in an industry vertical, various startups and established companies are focusing on new hardware innovations that support rapid, and efficient deep learning processing. Deep learning is the part of the range of AI applications offered by AI chipset architectures along with machine learning, and natural language processing among others for both training and inference. To address the increasing demand and variety of AI workloads, vendors are now mixing a wide range of chip technologies in their products. There are various application-specific SoCs available for intelligent robotics and mobile apps. A large number of start-ups have come up in the artificial intelligence ecosystem, and they have received impressive funding from various big organizations. ASICs and application-specific custom/hybrid deep learning chips will be the future of deep learning chip market and therefore is expected to be a trending factor impacting the growth of the deep learning chip market.

The deep learning chip market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and SAM. The North America region holds the highest market share, whereas APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region as well in the coming years. In North America, a large number of start-ups have already entered the marketplace to develop innovative AI-based solutions and services. In addition, the growing need for digitalization and smart technological solutions to implement smart business decisions and technology modernization have contributed substantially toward the growth of the deep learning chip market in North America.

The deep learning chip market by industry vertical is segmented into media & advertising, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and others. The BFSI holds a significant share in the market, whereas, healthcare is expected to be the fastest-growing solution during the forecast period. The healthcare segment generates a huge amount of data ranging from customer’s personal data to clinical research data. The deep learning chip market is experiencing high growth in the medical sector with huge investments and projects made by companies to develop treatments based on the concept of machine learning. There are various areas where artificial intelligence is being applied in the healthcare sector. Some of these areas include Diagnosis and Treatment Systems, Image Analytics & Diagnosis and others. On the other hand, BFSI Institutions face a dynamic & challenging environment with superior competition from specialized Fin-Tech enterprises, increasing regulatory supplies and pressure on interest margins in a low-interest rate market. All of this at a time when consumer behavior is transforming and traditional banking practices and models are no longer adequate to achieve the increasing consumer demands.

The major players operating in the market for deep learning chip market Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Bitmain Technologies Holding Company, Baidu, Inc., Google, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Xilinx Inc. among others.

FAQ

• What are reasons behind the North America deep learning chip market growth?

o North America is one of the fastest-growing regions in terms of technological development. In the past 3 years, the region witnessed significant adoption of AI solutions across all the sectors. North America contributes the largest market share in terms of revenue, and it is estimated that it will continue its dominance in the market share during the forecast period. Deep learning chip development is backed by large-scale investment from technological giants to develop patterns from huge amount of generated data. The rise of quantum computing and implementation of deep learning chips in robotics drive the growth of the deep learning chip market in the North American countries.

• What are market opportunities for deep learning chip?

Presently, the major applications of deep learning chips are in the data center/cloud computing segment, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Also, majorly due to rising adoption of AI in developing regions, evolving architectures of deep learning chips and increasing applications across various industry verticals. Owing to this growing trend, the companies are anticipated to produce high-quality service by adopting cloud-based artificial intelligence services.

• Which industry vertical hold the major share in the deep learning chip market?

o The BFSI industry dominated the deep learning chip market in the year 2018. Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industries have great potential for deep learning chips due to the presence of huge financial and personal data of customers. In this sector, a high amount of sensitive data is generated and exchanged every day. There is growing volume and creation of endpoints and mobile devices in banks, credit card companies, and credit reporting institutions, thus, it becomes important for these industry verticals to harness this data to gain insights about various business aspects.

