Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market, 2019-2025 by Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region
The global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:
Each market player encompassed in the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
On the basis of age group, the global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including
major players in the global DPI market include Sandvine Incorporated, Procera Networks, Inc., Allot Communications, Bivio Networks, Inc., Cisco, Qosmos, to name a few.
- Standalone DPI
- Integrated DPI
- Government
- ISPs
- Enterprises
- Education
- Others
- North America
- Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of World (ROW)
