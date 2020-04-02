Deferasirox Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Type (500 mg/Tablet, 250 mg/Tablet, 125 mg/Tablet, Others), Application (Transfusional Iron Overload, NTDT Caused Iron Overload)

Deferasirox is an oral iron chelator. Its primary use is to reduce chronic iron overload in patients who are receiving long-term blood transfusions for conditions such as beta-thalassemiaa and other chronic anemias. The half-life of deferasirox is between 8 and 16 hours, allowing once a day dosing. Two molecules of deferasirox are capable of binding to 1 atom of iron, which is subsequently eliminated by fecal excretion.

The deferasirox market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period due to the advancement of new technology. Moreover, the launch of new products with improved shelf life and extended expiry date is expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The deferasirox market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. Based on type the market is segmented as 500 mg/tablet, 250 mg/tablet, 125 mg/tablet and others. On the basis of application the market is categorized as transfusional iron overload and NTDT caused iron overload.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in deferasirox market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The deferasirox market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting deferasirox market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the deferasirox market in these regions.

