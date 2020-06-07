Dehumidifiers Market Report Top-Companies Offerings And Market By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2026 | Gree, Frigidaire, Panasonic
“
LOS ANGELES, United States:
Quality Market Research on Global Dehumidifiers Market with Decision Making Insights, Industry Assessment, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Investment & Business Strategies and Forecast by 2026.
The global Dehumidifiers market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Dehumidifiers market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Dehumidifiers market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.
The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Dehumidifiers market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:
Key Players:
Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Dehumidifiers Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Dehumidifiers Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Dehumidifiers Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.
The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Dehumidifiers market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.
Market Segments Covered:
Global Dehumidifiers Market Segmentation by Product:
Residential Dehumidifiers
Industrial Dehumidifiers
Global Dehumidifiers Market Segmentation by Application:
Home
Commercial
Industrial
Regions Covered in the Global Dehumidifiers Market:
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Dehumidifiers market. Some of the questions are given below:
• What will be the size of the global Dehumidifiers market in 2025?
• What is the current CAGR of the global Dehumidifiers market?
• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?
• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Dehumidifiers market?
• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Dehumidifiers market?
• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?
• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Dehumidifiers market?
• How will the market situation change in the coming years?
• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?
• What is the growth outlook of the global Dehumidifiers market?
The scope of the Report:
The report segments the global Dehumidifiers market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Dehumidifiers market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.
Strategic Points Covered in TOC:
1 Dehumidifiers Market Overview
1.1 Dehumidifiers Product Overview
1.2 Dehumidifiers Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Residential Dehumidifiers
1.2.2 Industrial Dehumidifiers
1.3 Global Dehumidifiers Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Dehumidifiers Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Dehumidifiers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Dehumidifiers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Dehumidifiers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Dehumidifiers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Dehumidifiers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Dehumidifiers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Dehumidifiers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Dehumidifiers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Dehumidifiers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Dehumidifiers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Dehumidifiers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Dehumidifiers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Dehumidifiers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
2 Global Dehumidifiers Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Dehumidifiers Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Dehumidifiers Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Dehumidifiers Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Dehumidifiers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Dehumidifiers Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Dehumidifiers Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Dehumidifiers Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Dehumidifiers as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Dehumidifiers Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Dehumidifiers Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Dehumidifiers Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Dehumidifiers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Dehumidifiers Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Dehumidifiers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Dehumidifiers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Dehumidifiers Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Dehumidifiers Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Dehumidifiers Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Dehumidifiers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Dehumidifiers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Dehumidifiers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Dehumidifiers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Dehumidifiers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Dehumidifiers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Dehumidifiers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Dehumidifiers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Dehumidifiers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Dehumidifiers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Dehumidifiers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Dehumidifiers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Dehumidifiers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Dehumidifiers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Dehumidifiers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Dehumidifiers by Application
4.1 Dehumidifiers Segment by Application
4.1.1 Home
4.1.2 Commercial
4.1.3 Industrial
4.2 Global Dehumidifiers Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Dehumidifiers Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Dehumidifiers Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Dehumidifiers Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Dehumidifiers by Application
4.5.2 Europe Dehumidifiers by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Dehumidifiers by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Dehumidifiers by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Dehumidifiers by Application
5 North America Dehumidifiers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Dehumidifiers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Dehumidifiers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Dehumidifiers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Dehumidifiers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Dehumidifiers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Dehumidifiers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Dehumidifiers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Dehumidifiers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Dehumidifiers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Dehumidifiers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Dehumidifiers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Dehumidifiers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Dehumidifiers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Dehumidifiers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Dehumidifiers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Dehumidifiers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Dehumidifiers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Dehumidifiers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Dehumidifiers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Dehumidifiers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Dehumidifiers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Dehumidifiers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Dehumidifiers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Dehumidifiers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Dehumidifiers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Dehumidifiers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Dehumidifiers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Dehumidifiers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Dehumidifiers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Dehumidifiers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Dehumidifiers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Dehumidifiers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Dehumidifiers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Dehumidifiers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Dehumidifiers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Dehumidifiers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Dehumidifiers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Dehumidifiers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Dehumidifiers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Dehumidifiers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Dehumidifiers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Dehumidifiers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Dehumidifiers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Dehumidifiers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Dehumidifiers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Dehumidifiers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Dehumidifiers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Dehumidifiers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Dehumidifiers Business
10.1 Gree
10.1.1 Gree Corporation Information
10.1.2 Gree Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Gree Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Gree Dehumidifiers Products Offered
10.1.5 Gree Recent Development
10.2 Frigidaire
10.2.1 Frigidaire Corporation Information
10.2.2 Frigidaire Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Frigidaire Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Gree Dehumidifiers Products Offered
10.2.5 Frigidaire Recent Development
10.3 Panasonic
10.3.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
10.3.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Panasonic Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Panasonic Dehumidifiers Products Offered
10.3.5 Panasonic Recent Development
10.4 Mitsubishi Electric
10.4.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information
10.4.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Mitsubishi Electric Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Mitsubishi Electric Dehumidifiers Products Offered
10.4.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development
10.5 Songjing
10.5.1 Songjing Corporation Information
10.5.2 Songjing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Songjing Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Songjing Dehumidifiers Products Offered
10.5.5 Songjing Recent Development
10.6 Haier
10.6.1 Haier Corporation Information
10.6.2 Haier Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Haier Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Haier Dehumidifiers Products Offered
10.6.5 Haier Recent Development
10.7 Media
10.7.1 Media Corporation Information
10.7.2 Media Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Media Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Media Dehumidifiers Products Offered
10.7.5 Media Recent Development
10.8 TCL
10.8.1 TCL Corporation Information
10.8.2 TCL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 TCL Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 TCL Dehumidifiers Products Offered
10.8.5 TCL Recent Development
10.9 Honeywell
10.9.1 Honeywell Corporation Information
10.9.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Honeywell Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Honeywell Dehumidifiers Products Offered
10.9.5 Honeywell Recent Development
10.10 Deye
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Dehumidifiers Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Deye Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Deye Recent Development
10.11 LG
10.11.1 LG Corporation Information
10.11.2 LG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 LG Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 LG Dehumidifiers Products Offered
10.11.5 LG Recent Development
10.12 Danby
10.12.1 Danby Corporation Information
10.12.2 Danby Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Danby Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Danby Dehumidifiers Products Offered
10.12.5 Danby Recent Development
10.13 Sharp
10.13.1 Sharp Corporation Information
10.13.2 Sharp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Sharp Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Sharp Dehumidifiers Products Offered
10.13.5 Sharp Recent Development
10.14 Philips
10.14.1 Philips Corporation Information
10.14.2 Philips Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Philips Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Philips Dehumidifiers Products Offered
10.14.5 Philips Recent Development
10.15 Eurgeen
10.15.1 Eurgeen Corporation Information
10.15.2 Eurgeen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Eurgeen Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Eurgeen Dehumidifiers Products Offered
10.15.5 Eurgeen Recent Development
10.16 Aprilaire
10.16.1 Aprilaire Corporation Information
10.16.2 Aprilaire Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Aprilaire Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Aprilaire Dehumidifiers Products Offered
10.16.5 Aprilaire Recent Development
10.17 Sen Electric
10.17.1 Sen Electric Corporation Information
10.17.2 Sen Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Sen Electric Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Sen Electric Dehumidifiers Products Offered
10.17.5 Sen Electric Recent Development
10.18 GE Appliance
10.18.1 GE Appliance Corporation Information
10.18.2 GE Appliance Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 GE Appliance Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 GE Appliance Dehumidifiers Products Offered
10.18.5 GE Appliance Recent Development
10.19 Hitachi
10.19.1 Hitachi Corporation Information
10.19.2 Hitachi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 Hitachi Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Hitachi Dehumidifiers Products Offered
10.19.5 Hitachi Recent Development
10.20 Ebac
10.20.1 Ebac Corporation Information
10.20.2 Ebac Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 Ebac Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Ebac Dehumidifiers Products Offered
10.20.5 Ebac Recent Development
10.21 Delong
10.21.1 Delong Corporation Information
10.21.2 Delong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.21.3 Delong Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 Delong Dehumidifiers Products Offered
10.21.5 Delong Recent Development
10.22 Parkoo
10.22.1 Parkoo Corporation Information
10.22.2 Parkoo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.22.3 Parkoo Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.22.4 Parkoo Dehumidifiers Products Offered
10.22.5 Parkoo Recent Development
10.23 Friedrich
10.23.1 Friedrich Corporation Information
10.23.2 Friedrich Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.23.3 Friedrich Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.23.4 Friedrich Dehumidifiers Products Offered
10.23.5 Friedrich Recent Development
10.24 Kenmore
10.24.1 Kenmore Corporation Information
10.24.2 Kenmore Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.24.3 Kenmore Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.24.4 Kenmore Dehumidifiers Products Offered
10.24.5 Kenmore Recent Development
10.25 SoleusAir
10.25.1 SoleusAir Corporation Information
10.25.2 SoleusAir Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.25.3 SoleusAir Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.25.4 SoleusAir Dehumidifiers Products Offered
10.25.5 SoleusAir Recent Development
10.26 Sunpen Town
10.26.1 Sunpen Town Corporation Information
10.26.2 Sunpen Town Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.26.3 Sunpen Town Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.26.4 Sunpen Town Dehumidifiers Products Offered
10.26.5 Sunpen Town Recent Development
10.27 Chkawai
10.27.1 Chkawai Corporation Information
10.27.2 Chkawai Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.27.3 Chkawai Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.27.4 Chkawai Dehumidifiers Products Offered
10.27.5 Chkawai Recent Development
10.28 Whynter
10.28.1 Whynter Corporation Information
10.28.2 Whynter Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.28.3 Whynter Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.28.4 Whynter Dehumidifiers Products Offered
10.28.5 Whynter Recent Development
11 Dehumidifiers Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Dehumidifiers Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Dehumidifiers Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
”