Demand for Anti-aging Product Proliferates Across the Globe amid COVID-19; ABC End-use Industry Faces Multifaceted Consequences

The global Anti-aging market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Anti-aging market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

  • History Year: 2014 – 2018
  • Base Year: 2018
  • Estimated Year: 2019
  • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Anti-aging market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Anti-aging market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Anti-aging market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global anti-aging market for anti-wrinkle products based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players profiled in the market report include Procter & Gamble Co., Johnson & Johnson, Unilever plc, Shiseido Company, Limited, ZO Skin Health, Inc., L’Oréal Paris, The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc., Beiersdorf, and PHYTOMER. 

The global anti-aging market for anti-wrinkle products has been segmented as below:

  • Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products, by Product
    • Serums
    • Creams
    • Gels
    • Others
  • Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products, by Target Group
    • Male
    • Female
  • Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products, by Ingredient
    • Retinoids
    • Hyaluronic Acids
    • Alpha Hydroxy Acids
    • Others
  • Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products, by Treatment
    • Body Care Treatment
    • Facial Care Treatment
  • Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products, by Distribution Channel
    • Pharmacies
    • Stores
    • Online Stores
  • Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products, by Region
    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • U.K.
      • Italy
      • France
      • Spain
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • India
      • China
      • Japan
      • Australia & New Zealand
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Mexico
      • Rest of Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa
      • GCC Countries
      • South Africa
      • Israel
      • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Each market player encompassed in the Anti-aging market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Anti-aging market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Anti-aging Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Anti-aging market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Anti-aging market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

