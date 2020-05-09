Demand for Armored Vehicle Skyrockets with the Surge in Covid-19 Cases, Supporting Global Revenue
The global Armored Vehicle market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Armored Vehicle market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Armored Vehicle market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Armored Vehicle market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Armored Vehicle market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
major players in the global armored vehicle market and the strategies adopted by them to sustain in the competition. The key participants in the global armored vehicles market include Oshkosh Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Rheinmetall Defence, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., The Raytheon Company, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG, General Dynamics Corporation, INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing, International Armored Group and STREIT Group among others.
Global Armored Vehicle Market, 2015 – 2023: By Technology
- Active Protection System
- Inter Operable Communication
- Modular Ballistic Armor
- Electric Armor
- Situational Awareness System
- Active Mine Protection
- Vehicle Information Integration
Global Armored Vehicle Market, 2015 – 2023: By Type
- Light Protected Vehicles
- Infantry Fighting Vehicles
- Armored Personnel Carriers
- Armored Amphibious Vehicles
- Main Battle Tanks
- Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles
- Others
Global Armored Vehicle Market, 2015 – 2023: By Application
- Military
- Law Enforcement
- Commercial
Global Armored Vehicle Market, 2015 – 2023: By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Russia
- U.K.
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Rest of the World (RoW)
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Each market player encompassed in the Armored Vehicle market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Armored Vehicle market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Armored Vehicle Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Armored Vehicle market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Armored Vehicle market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
