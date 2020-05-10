Demand for Automotive Power Electronics to Decline as Market Faces Headwinds from Covid-19 Pandemic

A recent market study on the global Automotive Power Electronics market reveals that the global Automotive Power Electronics market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Automotive Power Electronics market is discussed in the presented study.

The Automotive Power Electronics market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Automotive Power Electronics market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Automotive Power Electronics market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Key Highlights of the Automotive Power Electronics Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Automotive Power Electronics market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Automotive Power Electronics market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Automotive Power Electronics market

The presented report segregates the Automotive Power Electronics market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Automotive Power Electronics market.

Segmentation of the Automotive Power Electronics market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Automotive Power Electronics market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Automotive Power Electronics market report.

Market Segmentation

The automotive power electronics market has been segmented on the basis of electric vehicle, vehicle type and application. Based on electric vehicle, the market has been classified into battery electric vehicles (BEV), hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). On the basis of vehicle type, the market is categorized into passenger car (PC) and commercial vehicle (CV). By application vertical, the market is further classified into powertrain and chassis, body electronics, safety & security systems, infotainment & telematics and others.

Geographically, the report is segmented into the automotive power electronics market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue and volume generation. Furthermore, the study also includes quantitative analysis of the competitive scenario for region wise prominent countries which are covered in the report include the following – the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., China, India, Japan, Australia, GCC, Brazil and Argentina. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Global Automotive Power Electronics Market: Scope of Study

The report also includes key industry developments in the automotive power electronics market. The report also covers segment wise, market attractiveness analysis and market positioning analysis for all regions covered in the scope of study.

This report shows market attractiveness analysis for all the segments and for all the regions in the scope of the study which identifies and compares segments market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index.

The report also includes competition landscape which include competition matrix, market position analysis of major players in the global automotive power electronics market based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Global Automotive Power Electronics Market: Competitive Landscape

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global automotive power electronics market include Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments, Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Qualcomm, Ins., Renesas Electyronics Cor., Robert Bosch GmbH, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

The global automotive power electronics market is segmented as below:

Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars (PC)

Commercial Vehicles (CV)

Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Application

Powertrain and Chassis

Body Electronics

Safety & Security Systems

Infotainment & Telematics

Others

Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The U.K Germany France Norway Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



