Demand for Frozen Ready Meal Product Proliferates Across the Globe amid COVID-19; ABC End-use Industry Faces Multifaceted Consequences

A recent market study on the global Frozen Ready Meal market reveals that the global Frozen Ready Meal market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Frozen Ready Meal market is discussed in the presented study.

The Frozen Ready Meal market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Frozen Ready Meal market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Frozen Ready Meal market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

competition landscape are employing advanced packaging solutions to cater to the effective distribution of frozen ready meals. The report has also addressed factors such as infrastructure irregularities, lack of proper standardization, and health concerns as the key impediments for the growth of the global frozen ready meals market. The overall demand for frozen ready meals is expected to witness moderate gains in the foreseeable future. Inaccessibility to utilities for thawing these meals is driving the consumers away, while companies are struggling to control the impact of refrigeration on food quality.

Regulatory bodies have employed diverse standards and following them is becoming a challenge for market players. Growing awareness regarding risks of frozen ready meals have been curbing the overall sales, while logistics complexities are also downgrading the expected expansion of the global frozen ready meals market.

High Demand for Chicken Meals to Drive Market Growth through 2026

The report projects that several impediments will curb the global frozen ready meals market from expanding vigorously. However, the demand for frozen ready chicken meals will continue to gain traction and translate into robust revenue growth. By the end of 2026, over one-third of global frozen ready meals market value will be attained by the sales of chicken meals. The report further reveals that food chain services will be the leading end-users of frozen ready meals. In 2017, nearly US$ 12 Bn worth of frozen ready meals will used by food chain services across the globe. The demand for frozen ready meals among modern trade outlets is also poised to gain traction.

The report further reveals that Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will be at the forefront of global frozen ready meals market expansion through 2026. Nearly half of the overall frozen ready meals produced in the world will be sold in the APEJ region. The report also reveals North America and Europe as lucrative marketplaces for frozen ready meals. Key companies in the global frozen ready meals market are pegged to increase their presence in these regions. These players include, General Mills, Nestle S.A., McCain Foods Ltd., Dr. Oetker GmbH, Daiya Foods Inc., Connies Pizza, Conagra Brands, Inc., Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., California Pizza Kitchen, H.J. Heinz, and FRoSTA AG.

