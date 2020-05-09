Demand for Phototherapy Lamps Product Proliferates Across the Globe amid COVID-19; ABC End-use Industry Faces Multifaceted Consequences

The global economic downtick has become worrisome for most companies in the Phototherapy Lamps market. Hence, companies are vying opportunities to gain competitive edge over other market players to capitalize on value-grab opportunities. Gain full access on our recently published report on the Phototherapy Lamps market that highlights how companies are adopting alternative business strategies to stay afloat during debilitating times.

Assessment of the Global Phototherapy Lamps Market

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) recently published a report which provides a deep understanding of the various factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the Phototherapy Lamps market in the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study takes into account the historical and current market trends to predict the course of the Phototherapy Lamps market in the upcoming years. Further, the growth opportunities, drivers, and major challenges faced by market players in the Phototherapy Lamps market are discussed in detail.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/14933?source=atm

Regional Outlook

The team of analysts at MRRSE, track the major developments within the Phototherapy Lamps sphere in various geographies. The market share, size, and value of each region are discussed in the report along with explanatory graphs, tables, and figures.

Competitive Outlook

This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments of leading companies operating in the Phototherapy Lamps market. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

The report offers valuable insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.

manufacturers are using varied configurations to provide advancements in their offerings. The report has revealed that the demand for halogen-based phototherapy lamps is expected to be high in Europe, while UV-based phototherapy lamps and LEDs will be in great demand across North America during the forecast period.

LED to Remain Top-Selling Products Through 2026

The study reveals that the demand for LED lamps is anticipated to remain high in the global phototherapy lamps market through 2026. Over the years, LEDs has successfully replaced fluorescent tubes as source of light for phototherapy lamps used in treatment of neonatal jaundice. Efficiency of LED technology in phototherapeutics has driven the sales of LED phototherapy lamps in the global market. Moreover, LEDs are comparatively safer options with respect to patient safety and operations, which has also supported their growing sales in the global phototherapy lamps market. By the end of 2026, nearly US$ 1.6 Bn worth of LED lamps are anticipated to be sold in the global phototherapy lamps market.

In 2017, Halogen Lamps worth nearly US$ 600 Mn will be sold globally

Towards the end of the forecast period, halogen lamps are anticipated to lose traction as a key product segment in the global phototherapy lamps market. The capabilities of halogen lamps in delivering high intensity light over small surface areas will continue to drive their sales in the global market. However, the expensive costs of phototherapy lamps made of halogen lamps will be a key restraint for their sales in the near future. Moreover, the risks of burns associated with the use of halogen-based phototherapy lamps has further curbed their use in phototherapeutics. Over the forecast period, halogen-based phototherapy lamps are estimated to register a sluggish CAGR in terms of global revenue growth.

UV Lamps to Register 7.3% CAGR throughout the forecast period

The demand for UV-based phototherapy lamps, on the other hand, is anticipated to witness an impressive growth during the forecast period. The study reveals that growing applications of UV technology in the field of healthcare will continue to support the use of UV lamps in phototherapy. Demand for UV phototherapy lamps is also expected to be fuelled by easy procurement of raw materials used in production of these lamps. Moreover, the patient risks with UV phototherapy lamps are relatively lower compared to halogen lamps. By the end of the forecast period, UV-based phototherapy lamps being sold in the global market are expected to bring in over US$ 1.3 Bn in revenues.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/14933?source=atm

Critical Market Information Enclosed in the Report:

Current and future prospects of the Phototherapy Lamps market in different regions

Product portfolio analysis of leading players in the Phototherapy Lamps market

Market share comparison and detailed analysis of various segments of the Phototherapy Lamps market

Competition landscape analysis

Major trends expected to influence the growth of the Phototherapy Lamps market

Doubts Related to the Phototherapy Lamps Market Catered to in the Report:

What is the estimated value of the Phototherapy Lamps market in 2029? Why are market players inclined towards expanding their presence in region 2? How have technological advancements impacted the growth of the Phototherapy Lamps market? Which regional market is expected to present a range of opportunities for market players in the Phototherapy Lamps market? How are market players aligning their operations to fulfill the swelling demand for the Phototherapy Lamps in region 3?

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/14933?source=atm

Why Opt for Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)?