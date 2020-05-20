Demand for Racing Helmets Product Proliferates Across the Globe amid COVID-19; ABC End-use Industry Faces Multifaceted Consequences

A recent market study on the global Racing Helmets market reveals that the global Racing Helmets market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bell

PT Tarakusuma Indah

HJC

Schuberth

Nolan

OGK Kabuto

Studds

AGV

Arai

Airoh

Chih-Tong

Shoei

NZI

LAZER

Suomy

Shark

G-force

Simpson

Stilo

YOHE

Jiujiang Jiadeshi

Pengcheng Helmets

Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets

Safety Helmets MFG

Zhejiang Jixiang

Hehui Group

Yema

Soaring

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Full face helmet

Open face helmet

Half helmet

Segment by Application

Motorcycle

Scooter

Step-Through

Car

