Dental CAD/CAM Market (Benchtop, Tabletop, Standalone) to 2026

Increasing number of the dental diseases and growing innovations in dental technologies are driving growth of market. According to Federal Interagency Forum (FIF), number of people aged 65 years and above is projected to reach approximately 72 million by the year 2030, nearly double number in 2000. Elderly population is prone to the dental disorders due to the factors such as the use of various drug interactions and medications, along with the inability to maintain the good oral hygiene owing to old age. Approximately 30% of patients 65 years and above have xerostomia, whereas 10% of the patients aged 75 above suffer from coronal caries. Thus, growing geriatric population is anticipated to fuel the growth during forecast period.

CAD/CAM is highly beneficial for healing dentistry as restorations manufactured using the CAD/CAM systems are aesthetically appealing, durable and marginally adaptive, and can be fabricated faster as compared with the traditional restorations. Additionally, the technology helps in reducing the outsourcing costs. Thus, the aforementioned factors are expected to aid the growth during forecast period.

By axis type, market has been characterized as into 4-axis and 5-axis machines. 4-axis machines held a larger share of market in 2019 and is anticipated to witness profitable growth over forecast period.

Most of the restorations such as inlays/onlays, bridges, crowns and copings can be milled using the 4-axis machines. These are also useful when the holes and cut-outs are required to be made round a cylinder or on side of a piece. These wide applications are likely to boost demand for the 4-axis machines.

These 4-axis mills are cost-effective as compared with 5-axis machines. 4-axis by vhf, Inc. costs closely USD 30,000, whereas a 5-axis costs around USD 50,000. Therefore, the demand for the 4-axis machines amongst dental laboratories and clinics, particularly the ones with less complex restoration cases, is growing.

Geographically, market has been divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the MEA. Europe held largest share in 2019, and similar development is anticipated during forecast period, due to the incidence of large number of the players and accessibility of the high-quality products in region.

Growing number of the elderly people suffering from various dental disorders is also anticipated to fuel the growth in Europe. Nearly 30% of the Europeans aged between the 65 to 74 years have no teeth due to dental caries or severe periodontal disease.

The market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at highest rate during forecast period owed to the rising geriatric population, growing spending power, and growing awareness among the end users about the technologically innovative equipment. In addition, accessibility of dental machines and increasing availability is driving the growth in this region.

The players emphasize on various growth strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, product launches and innovations, development, and awareness campaigns, among various others, to increase their market existence and provide the end users with the optimal milling solutions.

Dentsply Sirona Planmeca OY Ivoclar Vivadent Straumann 3M Company Zimmer Dentium Roland DGA Corporation DATRON

NOTE : The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this Dental CAD/CAM Market industry. Cordially get in touch for more details.

