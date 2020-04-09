Dental Chairs Market Demand, Scope, Future Outlook to 2025 | KaVo Dental, DCI, A-dec, DentalEZ, DOME, Midmark, PLANMECA OY, OMS, Diplomat Dental, Forest Dental

Dental chairs, also known as dental treatment units, are not only a necessity for ensuring appropriate dental care but also play a crucial role in strengthening the communication between dentists/practitioners and patients. In addition, it serves as an essential operational tool for the dentists, however, for patients, the chair symbolizes comfort while undergoing a dental treatment. Thus, manufacturers focus on patient comfort while designing dental chairs, which significantly supplements the market growth.

The market of dental chairs is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rising importance on patient comfort while designing dental chairs, growing focus on dental aesthetics and infrastructural advancements in the dental offices/set-ups are the driving factors of dental chair. Growing healthcare expenditure in the emerging economies and rise in awareness among people towards oral hygiene has resulted in large-scale adoption of dental chairs for examination are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The global dental chairs market is segmented on the basis of product, type and end user. The product segment includes, examination dental chairs, oral surgery dental chairs and orthodontic dental chairs. Based on type, the market is segmented as, powered dental chair and manual dental chair. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, hospitals & clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global dental chairs market based on product, type and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall dental chair market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Europe is expected to contribute to the largest share in the dental chairs market in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increasing patient pool suffering from teeth related disorders is expected to boost the Europe market for dental chairs. This regional market is also expected to gain from the rising number of laboratories. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to report a significant rise over the next few years. The growing awareness among consumers about oral health and the steady upgradation in healthcare infrastructure is projected to drive the market for dental chair in the coming years.

