According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘ Dental Laboratories Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Material, Equipment, Prosthetics and Application.’ The global dental laboratories market is expected to reach US$ 54,008.10 Mn in 2027 from US$ 33,264.24 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global dental laboratories market and the factors driving the market and also the factors that act as hindrances.

The global dental laboratories market, based on the equipment, was segmented into dental milling equipment, dental articulators, furnaces, dental scanners. In 2018, the dental milling equipment segment accounted for the largest market share in the global dental laboratories market by equipment. A milling machine can be used for functions of dentistry, and sometimes these are integrated with a computer-aided design and manufacturing system, which makes the dental prosthetic product very accurate. Owing to the above mentioned factors, the market is anticipated to fuel the growth of the segment at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Major factors boosting the growth of market include rising prevalence of tooth loss, advantages of cad/cam dentistry and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry. However, high cost of equipment and installation and the dearth of skilled professionals in dental laboratories is hampering the growth of the market.

The dental laboratories market majorly consists of players such as Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, Zimmer Biomet, 3M, BEGO GmbH & Co. KG, Ultradent Products Inc, GC Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., PLANMECA OY and Ivoclar Vivadent AG. For instance, in March 2019, BEGO has launched the Mediloy milling blanks, made of cobalt-chrome or titanium that offers a wide range of applications for digital dental technology.

The report segments global dental laboratories market as follows:

Global Dental Laboratories Market – By Material

Metal-Ceramics

Ceramics

Others

Global Dental Laboratories Market – By Equipment

Dental Milling Equipment

Dental Articulators

Furnaces

Dental Scanners

Global Dental Laboratories Market – By Prosthetics

Dental Bridges

Dental Crowns

Dentures

Global Dental Laboratories Market – By Application

Restorative

Endodontic Implants

Orthodontics

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



