Deoxycholic Acid Market Outlook 2017-2024 | Escalating Deoxycholic Acid Demand In Food And Beverages As An Emulsifier By Application And In Medicinal Use Will Drive The Growth

Deoxycholic acid is a bile acid formed by bacteria action from cholate. It is usually conjugated with glycine and taurine. It acts as a detergent to solubilize fats for intestinal absorption; it is reabsorbed itself and is used as a choleretic and detergent. Bile acids are physiological detergents that help excretion, absorption, and transport of fats and sterols in the intestine and liver. The unique detergent properties of bile acids are important for the digestion and intestinal absorption of hydrophobic nutrients.

Deoxycholic acid has been used since its discovery in various fields of human medicine. In some countries (like Switzerland) it has been licensed as emulsifier in food industry.

Market Size and Forecast

The global deoxycholic acid market is expected to grow at a robust growth over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Escalating deoxycholic acid demand in food and beverages as an emulsifier by application and in medicinal use will drive the growth of deoxycholic acid market over the forecast period.

Asia–Pacific region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period aided by China, Japan and India. China is considered as the fastest growing deoxycholic acid market. Growing population will increase the demand for food products in these countries, which in return will further increase the demand for additive emulsifiers for the food and beverages.

North America and Europe region is anticipated to showcase a robust growth over the forecast period. In North America, U.S. is anticipated to observe substantial growth over the period 2017-2024.

Key players

The major key players for deoxycholic acid are as follows

Tianjin NWS Biotechnology and Medicine

Tokyo chemical industry

R&D Chemicals

Broad Pharm

Akos Consulting & Solutions

Changzhou highassay chemicals

Vitas-M laboratory

AHH Chemicals

Finetech industry limited

Scope and Context

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the deoxycholic acid market in the following segments:

By Application

Emulsifier

Medicine

Detergents

Other

By Region

Global deoxycholic acid Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Western and Eastern Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Western Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The global deoxycholic acid market is mainly driven by the growing demand for emulsification of fats for absorption in the intestine. The useful effect of bile acids results from their capacity to diminish the cholesterol content of the bile and stimulate dissolution of cholesterol gallstones. Rising disposable income coupled with awareness among consumers for the use of safe medicines are anticipated to be the dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of deoxycholic acid market.

However, irregularity in the product quality available under different commercial brand names may pose danger to the overall market growth over the forecast period. Deoxycholic acid may cause DNA damage as it has frequently been proposed as a major cause of cancer. Thus, stringent government regulations are constraining its utilization which is expected to hamper the growth of this market. Besides this, the other factors that are hindering the growth of this market include effects on human health such as skin irritation, eyes irritation, skin sensitiveness and others.

