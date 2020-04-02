Depressive Disorders Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Type (Tricyclic Antidepressants, Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors, Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors, Serotonin Antagonist And Reuptake Inhibitors, Others), Application

A mental health disorder is a depressed mood or loss of interest in activities, causing significant impairment in daily life. Depression includes a variety of mental health problems characterized by the absence of positive emotion, low mood, and a range of associated cognitive, physical, emotional, and behavioral symptoms. There are many factors, including genes, factors such as stress, and brain chemistry that could lead to depression.

The depressive disorders market is reduced efficacy and safety profiles of the drug, preference for non-pharmacological therapies, and an increase in the number of patent expiration of antidepressants lead to the weak pipeline are anticipated to hinder the market growth. However, an increase in the prevalence of depression, the rise in the geriatric population with fewer side-effects, restrains the market. Moreover, an increase in awareness regarding the disease state and required clinical needs and an increase in the number of people suffering from stress drive market growth.

The depressive disorders market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type the market is segmented as tricyclic antidepressants, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, monoamine oxidase inhibitors, serotonin antagonist and reuptake inhibitors and others. On the basis of application the market is categorized as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, homecare settings and long term care centers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in depressive disorders market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The depressive disorders market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

