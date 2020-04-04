DHA Algae Oil Market will register a 1.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 830 million by 2024, from US$ 780 million
Algae oil is the oil that is derived directly from algae. This oil contains DHA, which accounts for 97 percent of the omega-3 fats in the brain. DHA, Docosahexaenoic acid, with molecular formula C22H32O2, is a primary structural component of the human brain, cerebral cortex, skin, sperm, testicles and retina. DHA can help lowering lipid, lowering blood pressure, anti-inflammatory, enhancing the activity of brain cells, improving eyesight and other effects. DHA is a kind of both Omega-3 essential fatty acids, which is rich in fish oil and microalgae.
The slow development of DHA Algae Oil market in China, only part of the well-known brands of baby food companies using microalgae DHA, other stronger baby food companies and health care products companies are actively developing microalgae DHA products. It is expected that with the general increase in living standards of our people and health-consciousness, especially the community great attention to children’s health and development, the DHA Algae Oil demand will rapidly expand.
Although sales of DHA Algae Oil brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money is not enough without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter DHA Algae Oil field abruptly.
According to this study, over the next five years the DHA Algae Oil market will register a 1.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 830 million by 2024, from US$ 780 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in DHA Algae Oil business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of DHA Algae Oil market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the DHA Algae Oil value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
30%-40% Content
40%-50% Content
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Food and Beverage
Infant Formula
Dietary Supplements
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
DSM
Lonza
Cellana
JC Biotech
FEMICO
Roquette
Runke
Fuxing
Yidie
Yuexiang
Kingdomway
Keyuan
Huison
Cabio
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global DHA Algae Oil consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of DHA Algae Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global DHA Algae Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the DHA Algae Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of DHA Algae Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.