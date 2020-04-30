Diabetes Care Devices Market By 2027: Leading Players BD, Novo Nordisk A/S, B. Braun Melsungen AG

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled “Diabetes Care Devices Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product and End User”, the global diabetes care devices market is expected to reach US$ 39,382.3 Mn in 2027 from US$ 23,354.3 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global diabetes care devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Some of the prominent players operating in diabetes care devices market are, BD, Novo Nordisk A/S, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Insulet Corporation, Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Dexcom, Inc., Terumo Corporation, F. Hoffman-LA Roche Ltd.

The diabetes care devices market by product is segmented into glucose monitoring devices and insulin delivery devices. In 2018, the glucose monitoring devices segment held a largest market share of 54.1% of the diabetes care devices market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to rise in the prevalence of the diabetes and presence of the several market players that offers technically advanced products. Moreover, the glucose monitoring devices segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.4% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the rising demand for the glucose monitoring devices.

The emerging markets in the developing countries are the major factor which are giving better opportunity for the major players to expand their business. These are becoming a major reason for the market growth in the forecast period. Most of the market players focus on emerging market such as Asia Pacific due to an increase in the prevalence of diabetes and increasing popularity of diabetes care devices in the region. In India, medical science has growing rapidly as well as big steps forward in past few decades. In India the diabetes treatment has become so popular and common that people from other countries are coming here to get themselves treated. The most possibly and compelling reason of this might be the excessively high expenses for health care causes in their own country. Health travelers who visit developing countries for medical reasons save 65% to 80% on health cost compared to the cost in the US. Thus, the factors are likely to create growth opportunities for the growth of the market in coming years.

Product launches and up gradation were observed as the most adopted strategy in global diabetes care devices industry. For instance, in March 2019, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc has announced that it is now registered as an approved vendor of insulin pumps and supplies under the Assistive Devices Program (ADP) in Ontario, Canada. Thus, the expansion move by the company is likely to boost up the growth of its own and is likely to contribute to the market in the coming future.

