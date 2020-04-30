Diabetes Care Devices Market Opportunities, Demand And Forecasts, 2020-2027 | Braun Melsungen AG, Insulet , Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care, Eli Lilly and Company, Dexcom

The global diabetes care devices market accounted to US$ 23,354.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 39,382.3 Mn by 2027.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the second largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The growth is contributed jorly by driving factors such as significant rise in the prevalence of diabetes across the countries, rise in the government support for the diabetes care. In addition, the market players are also supporting the diabetes care in the countries through creating awareness and various initiatives.

The List of Companies – Diabetes Care Devices Market

BD

Novo Nordisk A/S

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Dexcom, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

F. Hoffman-LA Roche Ltd.

The diabetes care devices market by product is segmented into glucose monitoring devices and insulin delivery devices. In 2018, the glucose monitoring devices segment held a largest market share of 54.1% of the diabetes care devices market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to rise in the prevalence of the diabetes and presence of the several market players that offers technically advanced products. Moreover, the glucose monitoring devices segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.4% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the rising demand for the glucose monitoring devices.

Key factors driving the market are, rising incidence of diabetes, growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of obesity across the globe, and rapid technological advancement in diabetes care devices. However, the restraining factors for the market are high cost of diabetes care devices and risks associated with the insulin delivery devices.

The report segments the global diabetes care devices Market as follows:

Global Diabetes Care Devices Market – By Product

Glucose Monitoring Devices Glucometers Lancets Testing Strips Other Glucose Monitoring Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices Insulin Pens Insulin Syringes Insulin Pumps Other Insulin Delivery Devices



Global Diabetes Care Devices Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

