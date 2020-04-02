Diabetes Care Drugs Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Injectable, Oral Antidiabetic Drugs), Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) and Geography

Diabetes Care Drugs are drugs used by diabetics to maintain the blood glucose levels to restore the blood glucose metabolism to a normal state.

The factors that drive the global diabetes care drugs market include rise in geriatric population and increase in prevalence of diabetes worldwide. Additionally, rising awareness regarding diabetes care, growing prevalence of obesity will further spur the market growth. However, side effects of diabetic drugs and stringent approval process for drugs impede the market growth.

The Global Diabetes Care Drugs Market is segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into injectable and oral antidiabetic drugs (OAD). The injectable segment is further segmented into insulin, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists/incretin mimetics, and amylin analogue/amylinomimetic drugs. The oral antidiabetic drugs (OAD) is further sub segmented into biguanides, sulfonylureas, thiazolidinediones, alpha-glucosidase inhibitors, dipeptidyl peptidase iv (dpp-4) inhibitors/gliptins, meglitinides, sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (sglt2) inhibitors/gliflozins. Based on distribution channel the market is segment into, online pharmacies, hospital pharmacies and retail pharmacies.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Diabetes Care Drugs Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Diabetes Care Drugs Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Diabetes Care Drugs market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Diabetes Care Drugs Market in these regions.

