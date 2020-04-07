Diamond Mining Market : Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2025

QY Research Analysts have used latest primary and secondary research methodologies to prepare this highly detailed and accurate report. The research study offers company profiling of leading players operating in the Global Diamond Mining Market 2020. Players profiled in the report are studied on the basis of recent developments, business strategies, financial progress, and main business.

Global Diamond Mining Market: Regional Segmentation

For a deeper understanding, the research report includes geographical segmentation of the global Diamond Mining market. It provides an evaluation of the volatility of the political scenarios and amends likely to be made to the regulatory structures. This assessment gives an accurate analysis of the regional-wise growth of the global Diamond Mining market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ALROSA

De Beers

Dominion Diamond

Gem Diamonds

Lucara Diamond

Petra Diamonds

Rio Tinto

Stornoway Diamond

Mountain Province Diamonds

Archon Minerals

Lonrho Mining

Diamond Corp

Peregrine Diamonds

Diamcor Mining

True North Gems

Tsodilo Resources

Shore Gold

Paragon Diamonds

North Arrow Minerals

African Consolidated Resources

Debswana Diamond

Koidu Holdings

Mwana Africa

Rockwell Diamonds

MIBA

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Open pit and underground mining

Coastal and inland alluvial mining

Marine mining

Informal diamond digging

Segment by Application

Industry applications

Jewelry making

Regions Covered in the Global Diamond Mining Market:

– The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

– North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

– South America (Brazil etc.)

– Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

