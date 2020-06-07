Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market | 2020 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2026
Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.
The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Braskem
- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
- Cymetech Corporation
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (ExxonMobil)
- Fushun Yikesi New Material Co., Ltd.
- Kolon Industries, Inc.
- LyondellBasell
- Maruzen Petrochemical
- Shell Chemicals
- Texmark
- Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Co., Ltd.
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Applications:
- Unsaturated Polyester Resins
- Hydrocarbon Resins
- EPDM Elastomers
- COC & COP
- Poly-DCPD
- Others (Including Pesticides, Flavor & Fragrance Intermediates, etc.)
By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 6 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Companies
Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Industry
