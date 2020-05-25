Diesel Power Engine Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 – 2027

The diesel power engine is an internal combustion engine which compresses the air inside a cylindrical vessel to ignite the fuel. It converts chemical energy stored in the fuel into mechanical energy, which is used to power locomotives, freight trucks, large vessels, vehicles, etc. There are two types of diesel engines available in the market. Four-stroke engines complete the cycle with four separate strokes by turning the crankshaft and two-stroke engines complete a power cycle with two strokes of the piston during one crankshaft revolution. Diesel engines are capable of providing higher fuel economy and better operational performance, making them increasingly preferred among the end-users.

Growing demand for heavy-end equipment’s across several industries is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the diesel power engine market. Diesel power engines reveal high thermal efficiency, which is also anticipated to fuel the growth of diesel power engine market demand. However, the high cost of a diesel engine may restrain market growth over the forecast period. Increasing penetration across several application areas, including automobiles, construction, power, and gas, etc. is expected to further boost the diesel engine market growth over the forecast period.

The “Global Diesel Power Engine Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the diesel power engine market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of diesel power engine market with detailed market segmentation by operation, power, end-user. The global diesel power engine market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading diesel power engine market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the diesel power engine market.

The global diesel power engine market is segmented on the basis of operation, power, end-user. On the basis of operation, the market is segmented as standby, prime/continuous, peak shaving. On the basis of power, the market is segmented as up to 0.5MW, 0.5 MW-1 MW, 1 MW-2 MW, 2 MW-5 MW, above 5 MW. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as industrial, commercial, residential.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global diesel power engine market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The diesel power engine market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting diesel power engine market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Diesel power engine market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the diesel power engine market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from diesel power engine market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for diesel power engine market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the diesel power engine market.

The report also includes the profiles of key diesel power engine market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– AB Volvo

– Caterpillar

– Cummins Inc.

– Doosan Infracore

– Hyundai Heavy Industries

– MAN

– Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

– Rolls-Royce plc

– W?rtsil?

– Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.

