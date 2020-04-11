Dietary Fiber Market Report, Size, Share, Trending Companies and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Dietary Fiber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the dietary fiber market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2020-2025. Dietary fiber is a kind of complex carbohydrate that is essentially indigestible by the human body. These fibers are widely found in various edible products, including nuts, lentils, grains, cereals, fruits, dried peas and vegetables. A majority of these sources comprise a combination of soluble and insoluble fibers in appropriate amounts that assists in boosting the functions of the digestive system. Regular consumption of these fibers aids in reducing the chances of heart attacks, controlling sugar levels and maintaining an appropriate weight. Owing to these health benefits, consumers across the globe are widely incorporating dietary fibers in their daily diet.

Some of top companies include being: Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., FutureCeuticals, Grain Processing Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group plc, Lonza Group Ltd., Nexira, Roquette Frères, Südzucker AG, and Tate & Lyle PLC.

Global Dietary Fiber Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the growing consumer preference toward maintaining a healthy lifestyle. An increase in the prevalence of various lifestyle diseases, such as hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular disorders (CVDs), on account of lack of physical activities and shifting dietary preferences, has resulted in the growing health-consciousness among the masses. Consequently, they are now increasingly incorporating fibrous foods into their diets while maintaining a proactive lifestyle, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the rising popularity of vegan food due to its higher nutritional value is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, enhanced preference for fiber fortification of processed food products is also anticipated to provide a stimulus to the market growth. Several regulatory bodies, such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), are also undertaking initiatives and awareness campaigns to promote proper intake of dietary fibers to reduce the chances of developing disorders related to nutritional deficiencies.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Type:

1. Soluble Dietary Fiber

2. Insoluble Dietary Fiber

On the basis of the type, the market has been bifurcated into soluble (inulin, pectin, polydextrose, beta-glucan and others) and insoluble dietary fibers (cellulose, hemicellulose, chitin & chitosan, lignin, fiber/bran, resistant starch and others). Amongst these, insoluble dietary fibers exhibit a clear dominance in the market.

Market Breakup by Source:

1. Fruits and Vegetables

2. Cereals and Grains

3. Legumes

4. Nuts and Seeds

Based on the source, the market has been divided into fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains, legumes, and nuts and seeds. Currently, fruits and vegetables account for the majority of the total market share.

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Functional Foods and Beverages

2. Pharmaceuticals

3. Animal Feed

4. Others

On the basis of the application, the market has been categorized into functional foods and beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed and others. At present, functional foods and beverages represent the leading application segment.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), North America (the United States and Canada), Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and others), and Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru and others). Among these, North America holds the leading position in the market.

