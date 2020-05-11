Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Industry Suppliers, Market Growth, Share, Demand, Trend and Forecasts 2023

Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Industry studies the (DEIPA) is often used in cement grinding aids to replace Triethanolamine and Triisopropanolamine in grinding aid raw materials. Diethanol Isopropanolamine is a new green grinding aids raw materials.

This report focuses on the Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, Europe, Africa & Middle East and India, such as Nanjing Hongbaoli, VISWAAT Chemical, Amines & Plasticizers Limited (APL), Lucky Chemical Industry and Beijing Debora Chemicals. At present, Nanjing Hongbaoli is the world leader, holding 20.40% production market share in 2017.

The global consumption of Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) increases from 82.8 K MT in 2012 to 168.1 K MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 11.26%. In 2016, the global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 63.18% of global consumption of Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA).

Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) downstream is wide and recently Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Cement Grinding Aid, Surfactant and others. Globally, the Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) market is mainly driven by growing demand for Cement Grinding Aid. Cement Grinding Aid account for nearly 90.13% of total downstream consumption of Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) in global.

The worldwide market for Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.9% over the next five years, will reach 650 million US$ in 2023, from 270 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Nanjing Hongbaoli

VISWAAT Chemical

Amines & Plasticizers Limited (APL)

Lucky Chemical Industry

Beijing Debora Chemicals

Horizon Chemical Industry

FORTISCHEM

Shandong Hongyi Technology

Jiangshan Yuxuan Technology

Yunlong Industrial Development

Fushun East King Tech

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Content 85%

Content >90%

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Cement Grinding Aid

Surfactant

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA), with sales, revenue, and price of Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA), in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA), for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

