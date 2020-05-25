Digital Badges in Education Market 2020 Industry Top Companies Accredible, Credly, Discendum, Pearson Education, Youtopia, Badgecraft, Basno

Get Sample copy @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/657636

Schools across the world are increasingly using digital badges in the form of micro-credentials for the professional development of teachers.

The introduction of competency-based education (CBE) is one of the key trends that will gain traction in the digital badges market in the education sector during the next few years. The CBE method enables personalized learning and the integration of digital badges provides increased assistance in offering flexibility for student’s necessities along with maintaining standards for faculty.

Since badges are awarded based on certain goals, tasks, and achievements of students, the adoption of digital badging in the CBE model offers teachers a flexible way to recognize the soft skills of the students.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

•Accredible

•Credly

•Forall Systems

•Discendum

•Pearson Education

•Youtopia

•….

Global Digital Badges in Education Industry is spread across 132 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

The digital badges market in the education sector consists of numerous local and international players. The increasing government support and the rising number of collaborations between educational institutions and digital badge vendors will drive the market’s growth prospects.

Most of the vendors in this market have a strong geographical presence and offer various products with higher competence levels in price and applicability.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

•North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

•Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

•Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

•South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

•Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

•Virtual Badges

•Real Badges

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

•Higher education

•K-12

The global Digital Badges in Education market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Badges in Education.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Digital Badges in Education market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Digital Badges in Education market by product type and applications/end industries.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the digital badges market in education sector throughout the forecast period. The increased utilization of modern technologies and the rise in infrastructure improvement measures in the education sector, will drive the market growth in the region.

