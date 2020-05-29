Digital Banking Platform Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2027: Backbase, ieDigital, ebanklT, ETRONIKA, Fidor Solutions AG

The global digital banking platform market was valued at US$ 3.17 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 8.67 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 12.07% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The major driving factors contributing to the digital banking platform market growth includes the growing digital transformation in the banking industry and rising demand for smart mobile devices and digital banking services among consumers.

Get Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006157/

The digital banking platform market is segmented on the basis of deployment and type. Based on type, the digital banking platform market is segmented into corporate banking and retail banking. On the basis of deployment, the digital banking platform market is segmented into the cloud and on-premise. Retail banking contributed a substantial share in the global digital banking platform market. The digital revolution across the globe has changed the banking landscape as well as customer behavior and expectations. New ecosystem players such as fintechs, open banking, payment services directive, and SWIFT standards are emerging in the global banking industry with innovative technology solutions. In 2018, on-premise was the leading segment by deployment type; however, cloud-based deployment is experiencing a high CAGR.

Some other notable digital banking platform market players include Backbase, ieDigital, ebanklT, ETRONIKA, Fidor Solutions AG, Finastra, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Kony, Inc., NETinfo Plc, NF Innova, TAGIT PTE LTD, and Technisys, which are not profiled in the report but the can be included based on request.

!!! Limited Time DISCOUNT Available!!! Get Your Copy at Discounted Price @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00006157/

Compared to cloud service, on-premise is costlier as it requires IT infrastructure and installation of the software. Small and medium enterprise prefer cloud service rather than on-premise due to low budget and high cost of service. The large enterprise mostly adopts the on-premise deployment model as due to their high budgets, they can afford all the installation cost. The on-premise model also provides more security than the cloud model; hence, most of the large organizations adopt on-premise as their deployment model to prevent online theft. On-premise models provides security of the corporate content. On-premise deployment type provides higher agility than the cloud deployment type.

The deployment of on-premise solutions is sometimes complex and expensive to build in-house. Not every small and medium-sized enterprise finds it feasible to invest in on-premise digital banking solutions. Hence the demand for the cloud-based model is anticipated to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, especially among small and medium enterprise in developing regions. Also, the growing digital revolution across the globe is fueling the adoption of cloud-based deployment in numerous industry.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006157/

The overall digital banking platform market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the digital banking platform market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global digital banking platform market based on all the segmentation provided concerning five primary reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the digital banking platform industry.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020-2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the digital banking platform market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the digital banking platform market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the digital banking platform market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the digital banking platform market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]