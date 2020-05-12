Digital English Language Learning Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2027

The Global Digital English Language Learning Market 2027 by The Insight Partners introduces you to the minute details of the Digital English Language Learning Market industry shedding light on the ongoing market trends. The report is aimed at providing a comprehensive view of the global Digital English Language Learning Market with detailed segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Digital English Language Learning Market is likely to witness robust growth during the forecast period.

The Digital English Language Learning market has recently witnessed a significant adoption in Asia Pacific countries such as India, China, and others. The growth in adoption of the Digital English Language Learning is attributed to several factors such as increasing trend of digital education system, increasing number of immigrants for higher education, increasing number of on-site jobes, and others.

The Digital English Language Learning Market was valued at US$ 3,247.4 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% to account for US$ 11,445.6 Mn by 2027.

There has been constant advancements in the Digital English Language Learning. VIPKid announced a strategic partnership with Scholastic in China which would Scholastic in China which would allow thousands of Scholastic titles to be accessible to VIPKid’s learners in China. The stories would be added to the VIPKID’s library collection and would support the company’s proprietary curriculum. VIPKid also launched V+ a comprehensive upgrade and expansion of the company’s curriculum, technology, and global reach. The V+ initiative broadened VIPKid’s education offerings and included six separate product line that would deliver content to PreK-12 students.

Factors such as increasing adoption of the digital education system, implementation of advanced level English curriculum in schools, increasing number of immigrants for higher education are the key factors driving the global Digital English Language Learning market. Also, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players operating in the Digital English Language Learning market in the coming years.

GLOBAL DIGITAL ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNING – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

On-premise

Cloud

By Business Type

Business-to-Business

Business-to-customer

By End-User

Academic Learners

Non-Academic Learners

Strategic Insights :

The partnership was observed as the most adopted strategy in the global Digital English Language Learning market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players are listed below:

2019: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and LearnLaunch today announced a $10,000 World Languages Design Challenge to support innovative approaches to World Languages teaching and learning.

2018: Busuu announced a strategic partnership with Amazon and Google to provide an education bot for the companies’ respective intelligent personal assistant interfaces, Alexa and Google Assistant.

2018: Pearson announced a partnership with three new online schools, the announcement showcased Pearson’s commitment to K-12 education and digital learning.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

o Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

o Key factors driving the Digital English Language Learning Market

o Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Digital English Language Learning Market

o Challenges to market growth.

o Key vendors of Digital English Language Learning Market

o Detailed SWOT analysis.

o Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Digital English Language Learning Market

o Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

o Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

o PEST analysis of the market in the five major region

