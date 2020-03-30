Digital Experience Platform Market to Achieve Record Revenue Levels by Foremost Industry Players – Adobe, censhare AG, IBM, Infosys, Microsoft, Oracle, Open Text, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Sitecore

Global Digital Experience Platform Industry detailed study that helps to provide answers and relevant questions with respect to the Emerging Trends and Growth Opportunities. It helps identify each of the prominent hurdle to Growth, apart from identifying the trends of Digital Experience Platform market.

Digital Experience Platform or DXP is a developing category of the enterprise software which supports the companies which are enduring digital transformation. It provides a design to enterprises to digitize their respective business operations, collect in-depth data about customer insight, and also to deliver a reliable and connected customer experience. The organizations use DXP to enhance their mobile applications, portals, websites, and other platforms.

As this platform assist the enterprises to match up with changing customer needs, DXP is gaining high momentum among the businesses. Therefore, with an urge to deliver adequate customer services, DXP is used to have a high base of satisfied clientele. This factor plays an important role in driving the growth of digital experience platform market. Moreover, SMEs are seeking to adopt a cloud model with an aim to lower the initial setup cost of IT infrastructure. Therefore, deployment of DXP among SMEs is high, which is projected to raise the adoption of digital experience platform by the players in the future.

The reports cover key developments in the Digital Experience Platform market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Digital Experience Platform market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Digital Experience Platform market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Adobe Inc.

censhare AG

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Open Text Corporation

SAP SE

com, Inc.

Sitecore

The “Global Digital Experience Platform Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Digital Experience Platform market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Digital Experience Platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Digital Experience Platform market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global digital experience platform market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of platform, the digital experience platform market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of end user, the digital experience platform market is segmented into IT and telecom, BFSI, manufacturing, public sector, healthcare, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Digital Experience Platform market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Digital Experience Platform Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Digital Experience Platform market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Digital Experience Platform market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

