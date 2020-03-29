Digital Health Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2019-2027

The ‘Digital Health Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

The Digital Health market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players in the Digital Health market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Epic Systems Corporation, Truven Health Analytics (an IBM Company), Alphabet Inc. and Qualcomm Inc.

The global Digital Health market has been segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Healthcare Information Systems Clinical Solutions EHR/EMR Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) mHealth Connected Medical Devices mHealth Applications Fitness Apps Medical reference Wellness Medical Condition Management Nutrition Remote Consultation Reminders and alerts Diagnostics Others mHealth Services Telehealth Population Health Management Others Non-Clinical Solutions

Wearable Devices Diagnostic and monitoring devices Digital Therapeutic Devices Pain management devices Rehabilitation devices Respiratory therapy devices Insulin Pumps



By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By End User

B2C Patients Caregivers

B2B Providers Payers Employers Pharmaceutical Companies Others



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

