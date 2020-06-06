Digital Identity Solutions Market Size, Industry Outlook and Forecast to 2026

Digital Identity Solutions Market report published by Value Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the market covering its size, share, value, growth and current trends for the period of 2019-2026 based on the historical data. This research report delivers recent developments of major players with their respective market share. In addition, it also delivers detailed analysis of regional and country market.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the digital identity solutions market include NEC (Japan), Samsung SDS (UK), Thales Group(France), GBG PLC (UK), Telus Corp. (Canada), IDEMIA (France), Tessi (France), ForgeRock (US), Jumio (US), Refinitiv (UK), Duo Security (Cisco) (US), AU10TIX (Cyprus), Imageware Systems(US), Verisec(Sweden), Vintegris Tech(Spain), Signicat (Norway), Smartmatic (UK), Syntizen (India), Intesa(IBM) (Italy), RaulWalter (Estonia). This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Digital identity solutions may be biometric or non-biometric solutions Biometric solutions include fingerprint, retina or eye scan, handprint, facial recognition, and voice recognition, while non-biometric solutions include password identification. Digital identity solutions also include single-factor authentication, multifactor authentication, cloud-based solutions and on-premises solutions. The key factors that are contributing the global digital identity solutions market include rising integration of biometrics in smartphones, and increasing identity & authentication frauds. Furthermore, growing concentration to improve end-to-end customer experience is also supporting the global market.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of digital identity solutions.

Market Segmentation

The entire digital identity solutions market has been sub-categorized into solutions, type, deployment mode, organization size and verticals. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Solutions

Biometrics

Non-Biometrics

By Type

Single-Factor Authentication

Multi-Factor Authentication

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Verticals

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail and eCommerce

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

Energy and Utility

Others (Education, Manufacturing and Media and Entertainment)

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for digital identity solutions market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

