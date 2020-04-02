Digital Instrument Cluster Market and Forecast by 2027 With Top Key Players Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe Gmbh, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation and Others

The report aims to provide an overview of Digital Instrument Cluster Market with detailed market segmentation by application, vehicle type, embedded technology, and geography. The global digital instrument cluster market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading digital instrument cluster market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The rise in the automobile production, reconfigurable cluster, growing demand for advanced cluster technology, changing consumer preference from analog to digital are driving the digital instrument cluster market. However, the rise in the price of clusters and also the level of software capability is limited, and henceforth it is hindering the market growth. Moreover, an increase in the adoption of the autonomous & semi-autonomous vehicles and the use of aluminum parts to make instrument clusters are providing opportunities for the digital instrument cluster market.

The report also includes the profiles of key digital instrument cluster companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Yazaki Corporation

Digital instrument cluster or panel refers to a set of instrumentation. It comprises the speedometer, engine ROM, fuel meter among others displayed with digital information rather than the conventional analog scales. The instrument cluster is coming up with 3D and virtual display to show more complex readout. The increasing demand for the luxury, electric vehicle, advanced instrument cluster is fueling the market growth.

The report analyzes factors affecting digital instrument cluster market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the digital instrument cluster market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Digital Instrument cluster Market Landscape Digital Instrument cluster Market – Key Market Dynamics Digital Instrument cluster Market – Global Market Analysis Digital Instrument cluster Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Digital Instrument cluster Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Digital Instrument cluster Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Digital Instrument cluster Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Digital Instrument cluster Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

