Digital Language Learning Market Report Status And Forecast To 2027: Busuu, Ltd, Babbel, Fluenz, Lingoda GmbH

The global digital language learning market accounted for US$ 5.69 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 17.18 Bn by 2027. Growth in recent years in the digital language learning market is primarily driven by the growing popularity of digital learning across various sectors. Asia-Pacific region is observed to garner the highest market share in the digital language learning market.

Education is one of the promising sectors for the rapid evolution of digitalization in developed and developing countries. Developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil are witnessing high demand for digitalized education. The schools in China, South Korea, Australia, and China aimed at preparing their students to excel in the rapidly digitalizing world. The digitalization in the education sector is a key factor in driving digital language learning in developing countries, such as China, Japan, and India. India is one of the prominent countries where digitalization in the educational sector is booming at present, and the same is anticipated to create a huge market in the coming years.

Digitalized language learning involves several techniques to enhance students’ ability to learn, speak, and write other languages. A few of such techniques include online courses, online examination, digital textbooks, and animation. Digitalized education has modernized the educational sector in various countries, and several others developing countries are in the process of adopting this trend to prepare their students to meet the standards of the education and corporate sectors in western countries. The digital language learning market is gaining pace on the back of the rising digitalization in the education sector.

Some of the players present in the digital language learning market are Busuu, Ltd, Babbel, Fluenz, Lingoda GmbH, Living Language (Penguin Random House, LLC), Pearson PLC, Preply, Inc., Rosetta Stone, Inc., Verbling, Inc., and Yabla, Inc. among others.

The government of several nations worldwide are taking initiatives to support and promote the development and adoption of digital language learning in their respective countries. For instance, in 2016, the Mexican Minister of Public Education started an initiative to mandate the English language for state primary school students in the country. The aim behind the initiative is to encourage more students to study abroad. In March 2014, the government of Chile announced Estrategia Nacional de Inglés 2014- 2030, which was a national program to promote English learning among all segments of the country’s population. The supporting government initiatives are expected to drive the growth of digital language learning market in the coming years.

The overall digital language learning market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the digital language learning market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global digital language learning market based on all the segmentation provided concerning five primary reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the digital language learning industry.

