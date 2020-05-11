Digital Map Market 2020 by Component (Solutions, Service) by Solution (Tracking & Telematics, Catchment Analysis, Disaster Management,) by Service and Top Companies Analysis- ESRI, Google, Tomtom, Mapbox, Digitalglobe

Digital Maps Market 2020 Global Industry report includes business overview and analysis of market size, trends, growth, share and cost structure and growth factor. This report also offers you and complete analysis of Digital Maps Market manufacturers, countries, type and application, segments forecast to 2026.

Digital maps are a virtual image created by collecting data and formatting it into an image. It is also called as cartography. The process of collecting data and formatting it into a virtual image is called as digital formatting. Its main application is to create maps that can provide accurate information and representation about a particular area, road or any other point of interest. Digital maps evolved from the traditional paper maps such as Thomas Guide.The key market drivers of digital maps are the increasing adoption of advanced technology in making maps and surveying and increasing adoption of digital maps in industries. The increase in competition among the providers of digital map technology is prompting the vendors to increase their product portfolios and to enhance their technology to offer more user-friendly maps to the customers. Motorized stations are GPS technologies are now being adopted in place of optical and mechanical instruments which were earlier used for surveying. Update on real time basis technology and greater coverage of remote areas are the new technological trends in digital maps market.

North America is estimated to become the largest revenue generating region for Digital Maps vendors in 2019, followed by Europe. In the US, identity thefts highly target businesses, thus the need to meet compliance requirements for ensuring consumer identity protection act as a driving factor for the adoption of Digital Maps solutions in this region. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the Digital Maps market, due to the high adoption of IAM solutions in the high-growth APAC countries, such as China, India, Australia, Japan, and Singapore.

Major Companies included in this Report are:

Apple

AutoNavi Holding

Google

Micello

Tom Tom

NavInfo

ArcGIS Online

Yahoo!

Maps

Zenrin

WoNoBo

Bing Maps

GeoMapserver

MapQuest

MapSherpa

NearMap

OpenStreetMap

Inrix

Mapion

Mappy

Roadtrippers

WikiMapia

MapmyIndia

ViaMichelin

Magellan Navigation

Bhuvan

Baidu Maps

Many more…

Regionally, the study objectives are to present the Digital Maps development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

For further know-how of competitive outlook, the report discusses SWOT analysis of prominent players, and how this will impact the competitive hierarchy until the end of the forecast period. This serves as a crucial market intelligence indicator to gauge growth strategies adopted by market stakeholders, and their stance on mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations that can help remain competitive.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Digital Maps market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

