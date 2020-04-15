Digital Money Transfers Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends And Future Opportunities Till 2025
Global Digital Money Transfers Market valued approximately USD xxx billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Digital Money Transfers is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The payments sector is precisely dominated by cash based transactions in both the developed and developing countries. In the banking sector, the branch less channels of banking has explored into digital payments considering both the rural and urban regions. The reduced transaction charges along with the degree of ease of cash transfers related with the electronic fund transfers & mobile banking would further drive the growth of digital payment systems in the world. The Digital Money Transfers has many growth opportunities precisely in the developing countries which includes China and India. The Indian government is focusing to develop positive policy framework which includes Goods & service taxes, improving digital infrastructure, financial inclusion and launching payment systems such as Aadhar enabled payments, UPI & other fueling the digital payment sector. In the year 2016, The Indian central government made an economical impactful move of demonetization to curb the black money of the individuals circulating in the country which directly enhanced the utility and adoption of digital payment penetration which further augmented the adoption and development of Digital Money Transfers market on the global scenario.
The regional analysis of Global Digital Money Transfers Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Type I
Type II
By Applications:
Domestic Money Transfer
International Money Transfer
By Regions:
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
The leading market players mainly include-
Amdocs
EServGlobal
Huawei
Infosys Edgeware
Mastercard
OBOPAY
Paypal
Telepin Software
Visa
Target Audience of the Global Digital Money Transfers Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
