Digital Pathology Industry Analysis Global Overview by Top Vendors like 3DHISTECH Ltd., Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp., Huron Digital Pathology, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH. | Forecast till 2025

The Digital Pathology Market report delivers exceptional insights on the major developments unfolding in the Healthcare industry. The Digital pathology Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application, and End-User, and provides in-depth research of the existing and upcoming market conditions.

According to a new market research study titled ‘Digital pathology Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application and End User, the global digital pathology market was valued at US$ 389.7 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 992.1 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global digital pathology market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as drivers to its growth.

The global digital pathology market is an established market in the developed countries as well as in developing countries across the world. The use of digital pathology utilizes the image based surrounding that helps in the acquisition, management and interpretation of the pathology information created by the digital glass slide. The applications of life sciences involves high quantity of scanning glass slides, quantitative analysis of whole slide images, instant internet based consultations with expertise pathologists and protected archival of pathology data. Scanners by some of the market players provide the above mentioned features.

Key Players:

1.3DHISTECH Ltd.

2. Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp.

3. Huron Digital Pathology

4. Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

5. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

6. XIFIN, Inc.

7. Ventana Medical Systems, Inc.

8. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

9. Visiopharm

10. Indica Labs, Inc.

Moreover, scanners enables quick production of, reliable and high resolution images of cells. It helps pathologists, histologists and other medical professionals to scan slides and upload the images on the network for remote access and to collaborate it among the colleagues. The automated cellular imaging for fixing cell assays and for fluorescence, phase contrast and transmit light are provided by the scanners. The advancement in the technologies has added some more integrated software along with the scanners for future analysis, editing, managing and sharing the virtual slides. Thus, owing to these factors the market for digital pathology systems/ devices are likely to propel the growth for the market of digital pathology in the coming years.

The software segment is the followed largest market after the scanners as the software are equally important for the digital pathology as it enables to show the pictorial presentation of the diagnosis. In addition it allows the sharing of the data across the organization and other regions through the internet. Moreover, some of the companies such as Visiopharm, Indica Labs among the other market players are focused to provide software and solutions for the digital pathology. The pharmaceutical, biotechnological companies and research organizations wholly rely on software for the analysis & stereology and the quantitative digital pathology. For instance, in 2015, Visiopharm has extended to include Oncotopix Diagnostics which is robust solution for cancer diagnostics.

Key Reasons:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Digital pathology market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Digital pathology market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

