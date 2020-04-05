Digital Pathology Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019-2025
Digital Pathology Market Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Digital Pathology is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Digital Pathology in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Digital Pathology Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Key Segments Covered
By Product
Scanner
Bright Field Scanner
Fluorescence Scanner
Software
Image Analysis Platform
On-premises Delivery
Cloud-based Delivery
Digital Pathology Information Systems
On-premises Delivery
Cloud-based Delivery
Services
Installation and Integration
Maintenance Services
Consulting Services
By End Use
Hospital
500+ Beds
200–499 Beds
Less than 200 Beds
Diagnostic Laboratories
Private Laboratories
Public Laboratories
Research Centers
By Pathology Screening Services
Hematology
Chemical Pathology
Histopathology
Medical Microbiology
