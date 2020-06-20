Digital Signature Market Satisfactory Note, Eyeing Growth Trends Ahead | GlobalSign, Citrix Systems. Inc, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Gemalto NV, KOFAX INC and More

Data Bridge Market Research business intelligence report with Digital Signature Market taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Market research report is always helpful to business or organization in every subject of trade for taking better decisions, solving the toughest business questions and minimizing the risk of failure. Some of the key players profiled in the study are RPost, HelloSign, MultiCert, GlobalSign, Citrix Systems. Inc, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Gemalto NV, KOFAX INC., ACE Technology, Antares Systems Ltd., Cloud84. eMudhra Limited and among others.

Global Digital Signature Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 30.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Adobe, OneSpan, Gemalto NV, Ascertia, DocuSign Inc., Entrust Datacard Corporation, SIGNiX, Secured Signing Limited., IdenTrust,Inc; RPost, HelloSign, MultiCert, GlobalSign, Citrix Systems. Inc, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Gemalto NV, KOFAX INC., ACE Technology, Antares Systems Ltd., Cloud84. eMudhra Limited and among others.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Upgraded operational efficiency at lower OPEX is fueling the growth of the market

Advancement in digital technology is driving the market growth

Presence of several mobile devices worldwide is boosting the growth of the market

Lack of information about the legality of digital signature is restraining the market growth

Changes in rules and regulations of digital signature across the regions is hampering the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Avaloq a global fintech leader has integrated OneSpan solutions into its cloud-based banking platform; OneSpan is a global leader in e-signatures, and provider of software. This integration will help the company to make it quick, fast and more suitable for banks to connect with OneSpan’s anti-fraud solutions from their core banking systems with the help of open APIs to secure identities, access and transactions

In July 2018, SpringCM is acquired by DocuSign to continue further development in electronic signatures. The company developed the e-signature category and it has built a strong SaaS business in the market. This acquisition will help in company’s growth in electronic signatures to modernize system of agreement that consist of preparing, signing, managing and executing the agreement.

Region-based analysis of the Industry:

– The Digital Signature Market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

