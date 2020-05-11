Digital Textile Printing Ink Industry Global Manufacturers, Market Share, Size and Demand Forecasts 2023

Digital Textile Printing Ink Industry studies that ink is used in digital inkjet printer, generally; it can be directly applied to the print media in the form of droplets. The main components of the ink are color unit and vectors. Color unit may be a pigment or dye.

This report focuses on the Digital Textile Printing Ink in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The manufacturers and consumers are concentrated in Asia Pacific Region and Europe. Europe is the largest consumption market in the global market, which proportion has reached 40% in 2017. Dupont and Huntsman are the leader in the market, they occupied 26.54% share in 2017.

The price was 38.4USD/L 51.8 USD/L from 2013 to 2017. We predict that price will continue to decline in the next few years with the development of the technology most and more players enter into this industry.

The world digital textile printing ink consuming market will still have a certain amount of growth. The world digital textile printing ink consumption will increase at a growth rate of about 18.02%. the main consumption region will be concentrated in China, Europe and Southeast Asia.

The worldwide market for Digital Textile Printing Ink is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Digital Textile Printing Ink Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Dupont, Huntsman, JK Group, Kornit, DyStar, SPGprints, BASF, Jay Chemical, Marabu, Dow Corning, EFI, Sensient, Magna Colours, Anajet, Print-Rite, Lanyu, Hongsam, INKBANK, TrendVision and INKWIN

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Reactive Dye Inks

Acidic Ink

Paint Ink

Dispersion & Sublimation Ink

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Silk/ Wool Textile

Nylon/ Chemical Fiber Textile

Cotton Textile

