Digital Therapeutic Devices Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2019-2029

Key Manufacturers

The global Digital Therapeutic Devices market segment by manufacturers include

companies profiled in the report include Proteus Digital Therapeutic Devices, Omada Health, Inc., WellDoc, Inc., Livongo Health, Noom, Inc., Ginger.io, Inc., Propeller Health, 2Morrow, Inc., Canary Health, Mango Health, BiogeniQ Inc., Twine Health, Inc., Glooko, Inc., Firstbeat Technologies Ltd, Claritas MindSciences, Big Health, Nanobiosym, Inc., Dthera Sciences, Jintronix, Inc., Virta Health Corp, Zest Health, LLC, Meru Health, Inc., HealthMine, Inc., Pear Therapeutics, Inc., BioTelemetry, Inc., Blue Mesa Health, and Digital Therapeutics.

The global digital therapeutic devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Digital Therapeutic Devices Market, by Product

Pain Management Devices

Rehabilitation Devices

Respiratory Therapy Devices

Insulin Pumps

Global Digital Therapeutic Devices Market, by Application

Preventive Pre diabetes Obesity Smoking Cessation Others

Treatment/Care Diabetes Cardiovascular Diseases Central Nervous System Disease Respiratory Diseases Musculoskeletal Diseases Medication Adherence Others



Global Digital Therapeutic Devices Market, by End User

B2C Patients Caregivers

B2B Providers Payers Employers Pharmaceutical Companies Others



Global Digital Therapeutic Devices Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

