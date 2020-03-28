Digital Therapeutics Market 2020: Global Industry Exhibits Huge Growth by Top Key Players Propeller Health, CANARY HEALTH, Noom, Inc., 2Morrow Inc., Livongo Health, Proteus Digital Health

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period, whereas the market is expected to witness growth at a significant rate in Asia Pacific (APAC) region during the forecast period. Factors such as, increasing prevalence of the chronic diseases, acceptance of the digital health platforms, developments performed by the market players in the countries such as India, China, Australia and others are likely to propel growth of the market.

Global digital therapeutics market, based on the application is segmented into diabetes, cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disease, respiratory diseases, smoking cessation, musculoskeletal disease and others. In 2017, diabetes segment held the largest share, by application. The segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, since there has been an increase in the incidence of diabetes across the globe.

Get sample PDF Copy Click Here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHC00002236/

The major players operating in the digital therapeutics market include Propeller Health, CANARY HEALTH, Noom, Inc., 2Morrow Inc., Livongo Health, Proteus Digital Health, WellDoc, Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Omada Health, Inc., and MANGO HEALTH and among others. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative program and product launches to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in November 2017, Fitbit, Inc. launched in Argentina with its Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Ionic adidas Edition smart watches and Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker devices. Additionally, in September 2018, Fitbit, Inc. launched Fitbit Care device that combines health coaching and virtual care through the new Fitbit Plus app.

Global digital therapeutics market is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the rising pressure on healthcare providers to reduce healthcare cost in the market. The fiscal pressure and patent cliffs compel healthcare providers to cut on drug prices, encourage the use of generics and scale back the reimbursement. This in turn is gradually reducing the profit margins and annual net sales of the healthcare companies that leads to immediate requirement of a strategic plan so as to cut down on the operational costs.

The digital therapeutics market by application is segmented into diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and central nervous system diseases, respiratory diseases, smoking cessation, musculoskeletal diseases and others. In 2017, the diabetes segment held a largest market share of 26.6% of the digital therapeutics, by application. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of diabetes cases across the globe and also the segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate of 22.0% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHC00002236/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]