Digital Therapeutics Market Growth Potential, Global Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2027

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments.

The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Digital Therapeutics market globally. This report on ‘Digital Therapeutics market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Top Companies of Digital Therapeutics Market:

1. Propeller Health

2. CANARY HEALTH

3. Noom, Inc.

4. 2Morrow Inc.

5. Livongo Health

6. Proteus Digital Health

7. WellDoc, Inc.

8. Fitbit, Inc.

9. Omada Health, Inc.

10. MANGO HEALTH

The digital therapeutics market is expected to reach US$ 8,941.1 Mn by 2025 from US$ 1,993.2 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period, whereas the market is expected to witness growth at a significant rate in Asia Pacific (APAC) region during the forecast period. Factors such as, increasing prevalence of the chronic diseases, acceptance of the digital health platforms, developments performed by the market players in the countries such as India, China, Australia and others are likely to propel growth of the market.

Strategic Insights

Product launch/update and partnerships were observed as the most adopted strategy in global digital therapeutics industry. Few of the product approvals and partnerships made by the players in the market are listed below:

2017: In November, Propeller Health and Express Scripts entered into a partnership to provide Propeller’s FDA-cleared digital solutions to Express Scripts to manage asthma or COPD.

2016: In November, Propeller Health received FDA approval for its Propeller platform for use with GSK’s Ellipta inhaler.

2018: In April, Canary Health entered into a partnership with NMRHCA to offer the Better Choices, Better Health (BCBH) digital therapeutics program in New Mexico.

2016: In June, Canary Health partnered with Medtronic to expand their diabetes care offerings with Canary Health’s self-management suite for pre-diabetes, diabetes and related comorbidities.

DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS – MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Application

Diabetes

Cardiovascular Diseases

Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease

Respiratory Diseases

Smoking Cessation

Musculoskeletal Diseases

Other Applications

By Distribution Channel

Patients

Providers

Payers

Employers

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil



TABLE OF CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION 18

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 18

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE 18

2. GLOBAL DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS MARKET – KEY TAKEAWAYS 19

3. GLOBAL DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS MARKET – MARKET LANDSCAPE 21

3.1 OVERVIEW 21

3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 21

3.2.1 Global Digital Therapeutics Market- By Application 22

3.2.2 Global Digital Therapeutics Market – By Distribution Channel 22

3.2.3 Global Digital Therapeutics Market – By Geography 23

3.3 PEST ANALYSIS 24

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis 24

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis 26

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis 28

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) – PEST Analysis 30

3.3.5 South and Central America – PEST Analysis 32

4. GLOBAL DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 34

4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS 34

4.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases 34

4.1.2 Rising Pressure on Healthcare Providers to Reduce Healthcare Costs 35

4.1.3 Rising in the Number of Partnerships and Collaborations in the Market 35

4.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS 36

4.2.1 Cyber Threat and Rise in Data Security 36

4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITY 36

4.3.1 Large Number of Undiagnosed Population 36

4.4 FUTURE TREND 38

4.4.1 Increase in the Number of Start Ups 38

4.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS 39

