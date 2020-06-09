Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market to Record Significant Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2027 | Accenture PLC,Adobe Systems,CA Technologies,Cognizant,Dell EMC

Digital transformation is the integration of digital technology into all aspects of how a healthcare business interacts with patients, healthcare providers, and regulators. The results are frequently radical, disrupting long-standing practices with new processes that are continuously evolving.

The digital transformation in the healthcare market is anticipated to grow in the market by the advancement of new technology. However, an increase in digitalization has led to large scale data generation, containing patient information, critical information about the organization that is restraining the market growth. Moreover, analytics has become an essential part of the healthcare industry as it reduces manual work for the operators by arranging the records as per the requirement that is driving the market.

The digital transformation in healthcare market is segmented on the basis of component, organization size, business function, technology and end users. Based on component the market is segmented as hardware, software and services. On the basis of organization size the market is categorized as large enterprises and SMEs. On the basis of business function the market is categorized as customer transformation, workforce transformation, operational transformation and product transformation. On the basis of technology the market is categorized as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, big data & analytics and internet of things (IoT). On the basis of end users the market is categorized as hospitals, pharmaceutical companies and clinics and laboratories.

