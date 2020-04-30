Digital Transformation Services Market to 2027 Future Scenario – Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, Infosys Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, KPMG AG, Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd., Cognizant, Birlasoft (CK Birla Group), Sutherland Global, Fingent

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Digital Transformation Services market globally. This report on ‘Digital Transformation Services market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

“Digital Transformation Services Industry Report? is a direct appreciation by The Insight Partners of the market potential. The report intends to provide accurate and meaningful insights, both quantitative as well as qualitative of Digital Transformation Services Market.

Digital Transformation Services are strategy and policies made with the purpose of providing services related to transformation in aspects of consultation, campaign management to increase productivity and performance. These services are given so that top-level management can take advantage of digital technologies to bring changes in their current business model. A major driver for this market is the scope of digitization is moved to services after products because an organization is incomplete without services, so services like consulting, professional also get enhanced with improved and updated version of the technology.

Key Players Influencing the Market

1. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited

2. Infosys Limited

3. HCL Technologies Limited

4. KPMG AG

5. Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd.

6. Cognizant

7. Birlasoft (CK Birla Group)

8. Sutherland Global

9. Fingent Corporation

10. Genpact

Chapter Details of Digital Transformation Services Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Digital Transformation Services Market Landscape

Part 04: Digital Transformation Services Market Sizing

Part 05: Digital Transformation Services Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis