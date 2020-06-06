Digital Workplace Market 2017 – 2027 Booming Worldwide with Top Industry Players as IBM Corporation, NTT DATA, Tata Consultancy Services

Global Digital Workplace Market 2020 by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2027

The “Global Digital Workplace Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of digital workplace market with detailed market segmentation by component, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. The global digital workplace market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading digital workplace market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of the key players of Digital Workplace Market: Accenture, Atos SE, Citrix Systems, Inc., Cognizant, DXC Technology Company, IBM Corporation, NTT DATA, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Unisys, Wipro Limited

The digital workplace brings the concept of aligning technology, employees, and business processes, using digital transformation. The digital workplace is gaining traction as it significantly improves the operational efficiencies of the organization and helps achieve business goals. The digital workplace market landscape is experiencing robust growth with advancements in cloud computing and IT infrastructure services. The untapped markets are likely to offer leading players with significant opportunities during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Solution:

The global digital workplace market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT & telecom, media and entertainment, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, government and public sector, and others.

Most important Component of Digital Workplace covered in this report are:

Solution

Services

Based on Industry Vertical, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Government and Public Sector

Others

The digital workplace market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing digitalization trend in the business environment and employee demand for work-life balance. Besides, the availability of new tools and technologies is further propelling market growth. However, a lack of necessary education and training among the workforce may hinder the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, growing demand for digital workplace and cloud-based services among small and medium enterprises showcases promising growth opportunities for the key players of the digital workplace market.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. DIGITAL WORKPLACE MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. DIGITAL WORKPLACE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. DIGITAL WORKPLACE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. DIGITAL WORKPLACE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

8. DIGITAL WORKPLACE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ENTERPRISE SIZE

9. DIGITAL WORKPLACE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL

10. DIGITAL WORKPLACE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

