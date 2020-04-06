Dimethyl Carbonate Market Future Aspect and Trends Analysis by 2027 | IRO Group Inc, Kishida Chemical Co., LTD.,Kowa Company LTD., Lotte Chemical,Merck KGaA

Dimethyl Carbonate Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The business intelligence study of the Dimethyl Carbonate Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Dimethyl Carbonate Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Dimethyl carbonate is an organic compound which exists as a colorless inflammable liquid. It is considered as a crucial intermediate in chemical industries and is used in synthesizing polycarbonates, polyurethanes, drugs & medicines, agricultural chemicals, and an array of other useful chemicals. Dimethyl carbonate (DMC) is a versatile chemical compound and is primarily used as raw material in the production of plastics and as VOC free solvent in industrial applications.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. Alfa Aesar

2. Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd.

3. IRO Group Inc

4. Kishida Chemical Co., LTD.

5. Kowa Company LTD.

6. Lotte Chemical

7. Merck KGaA

8. Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co., LTD

9. Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. LTD.

10. Ube Industries, Ltd.

The global dimethyl carbonate market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for it from various end-use industries. Dimethyl carbonate is used in manufacturing pH regulators, precipitants, flocculants, neutralizing agents, solvents, reagents, etc. for a number of end-use industries. It is used as an environmentally friendly solvent in the paints and coatings industry. The use of dimethyl carbonate as an electrolyte in lithium ion batteries is rapidly growing. The demand for lithium ion batteries in hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), smart phones, laptops, etc. is anticipated to spur the demand for dimethyl carbonate in the future.

Dimethyl carbonate is seen as a promising oxygenated fuel and an alternative to diesel fuel. Dimethyl carbonate is a flammable liquid with a flash point of 63 °F. The low flash point of dimethyl carbonate limits its uses in some indoor and consumer applications and hinder the growth of dinethyl carbonate to some extent. Also the use of highly toxic raw materials such as methanol and phosgene for Dimethyl carbonate is anticipated to restrain the growth of the dimethyl carbonate market.

