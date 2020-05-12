Direct Carrier Billing Market Future Prospects and Industry Opportunities by 2027 – Bango, Boku, Centili, Digital Turbine, DIMOCO, DOCOMO Digital, Gemalto, Infomedia, NTH Mobile, txtNation

Direct Carrier Billing Industry Report focuses on Market Influence Factors, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Trends and Opportunities so that Market Players can face any challenges and take advantage of Lucrative Prospects available in the Global Direct Carrier Billing market.

Direct carrier billing is an online payment procedure that enables customers to charge purchase cost into their phone bill. This is applicable to customers using smartphones or feature phone users. Direct carrier bill payment can be used by customers to purchase any online content on the digital platform. Earlier, this payment type was used for purchasing wallpaper features or ringtones; however, now it can be used to buy products and services via multiple channels. These channels include smartphones, desktop computers, smart TVs, and game consoles. For example, a customer can purchase a music streaming subscription on a smartphone by approving the payment on their phone.

Increasing consumers for digital content is the key driver bolstering the growth of direct carrier billing market. As customers who do not have access to the basic payment services such as credit or banks accounts can use direct carrier billing method to make purchases. Moreover, the rising number of mobile subscribers is another significant factor propelling the growth of direct carrier billing market. However, factors such as unfavorable government & taxation policy regimes may act the major restraining factor to the direct carrier billing market growth.

The reports cover key developments in the Direct Carrier Billing market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Direct Carrier Billing market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Direct Carrier Billing market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Bango plc

Boku, Inc.

Centili Limited

Digital Turbine

DIMOCO

DOCOMO Digital

Gemalto

Infomedia Ltd.

NTH Mobile

txtNation

The “Global Direct Carrier Billing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Direct Carrier Billing market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Direct Carrier Billing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Direct Carrier Billing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global direct carrier billing market is segmented on the basis of end-user into apps and games, online media, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Direct Carrier Billing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Direct Carrier Billing Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Direct Carrier Billing market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Direct Carrier Billing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

