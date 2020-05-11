Direct Carrier Billing Market Trends, Growth Insights, Target Audience, Competitive Landscape with Global Industry Forecast To 2027

Direct carrier billing is an online payment procedure that enables customers to charge purchase cost into their phone bill. This is applicable to customers using smartphones or feature phone users. Direct carrier bill payment can be used by customers to purchase any online content on the digital platform. Earlier, this payment type was used for purchasing wallpaper features or ringtones; however, now it can be used to buy products and services via multiple channels. These channels include smartphones, desktop computers, smart TVs, and game consoles. For example, a customer can purchase a music streaming subscription on a smartphone by approving the payment on their phone.

The “Global Direct Carrier Billing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the direct carrier billing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of direct carrier billing market with detailed market segmentation by end-user and geography. The global direct carrier billing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading direct carrier billing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Companies:

1. Bango plc

2. Boku, Inc.

3. Centili Limited

4. Digital Turbine

5. DIMOCO

6. DOCOMO Digital

7. Gemalto

8. Infomedia Ltd.

9. NTH Mobile

10. txtNation

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global direct carrier billing market is segmented on the basis of end-user into apps and games, online media, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting the direct carrier billing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the direct carrier billing market in these regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global direct carrier billing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The direct carrier billing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.The reports cover key developments in the direct carrier billing market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from direct carrier billing market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for direct carrier billing in the global market.