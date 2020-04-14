Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market Analysis and Forecast Study for 2018-2028

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market. All findings and data on the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

This section provides a detailed region-wise analysis that covers the key trends in the disaster recovery-as-a-service market.

The next section of the global disaster recovery-as-a-service market consists of a detailed analysis of the market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2028, and sets the forecast within the context of the disaster recovery-as-a-service market to include the latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. This study discusses the key trends within countries that contribute to the growth of the disaster recovery-as-a-service market, as well as analyses degrees at which drivers are influencing the market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (the U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & the rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany , France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux & the rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland & the rest of Eastern Europe), SEA and others of APAC (India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and the rest of APAC), Japan, China and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, North Africa & the rest of MEA). The report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the disaster recovery-as-a-service market in various regions globally for the period 2018 –2028. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the disaster recovery-as-a-service market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global disaster recovery-as-a-service market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of type of service, service provider, vertical, end user and different regions are analysed in terms of basis points to understand an individual segment’s relative contribution to the growth of the market. This detailed information is important for the identification of various key trends of the global disaster recovery-as-a-service market.

In addition, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify the potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global disaster recovery-as-a-service market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the disaster recovery-as-a-service portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the disaster recovery-as-a-service supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and their success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the market. Key competitors covered in the global disaster recovery-as-a-service market report include Citrix Systems; IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; NTT Communications; Acronis; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Axcient; Zerto; ContinuitySA; Sungard Availability Services; DATORA; Disaster Recovery South Africa (PTY) Ltd.; Message Labs Africa, and Node Africa.

Key Segments Covered

Type of Service Recovery & Backup Services Real-Time Replication Services Data Protection Services Professional Services Managed Services

Service Provider Cloud Service Provider Telecommunication Service Provider Managed Service Provider Others

Vertical BFSI Retail & Consumer Goods Telecommunication & IT Public Sector Healthcare Media & Entertainment Defence Others

End-User Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises



Key Regions Covered

North America Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market U.S. Canada

Latin America Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other of APAC Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

Japan Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

China Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

MEA Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Players in the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market

Citrix Systems

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NTT Communications

Acronis

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Axcient

Zerto

ContinuitySA

Sungard Availability Services

DATORA

Disaster Recovery South Africa (PTY) Ltd.

Message Labs Africa

Node Africa.

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

The Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market report highlights is as follows:

This Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market report provides complete market overview which offers the competitive market scenario among major players of the industry, proper understanding of the growth opportunities, and advanced business strategies used by the market in the current and forecast period.

This Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market report will help a business or an individual to take appropriate business decision and sound actions to be taken after understanding the growth restraining factors, market risks, market situation, market estimation of the competitors.

The expected Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market growth and development status can be understood in a better way through this five-year forecast information presented in this report

This Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market research report aids as a broad guideline which provides in-depth insights and detailed analysis of several trade verticals.

