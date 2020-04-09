Disc Pump Market 2020 Growth by Key Players: AxFlow Holding, Discflo Corpo, Komline-Sanderson Corpo, Magnatex Pumps

The disc pumps are used in various industrial applications to handle highly abrasive, high solids, viscous sludge, and slurries. Disc pumps are unique in designs and are capable of outperforming all other types, such as gear pumps, centrifugal pumps, and positive displacement pumps. These pumps are widely used across municipal sewage treatment and industrial sewage pumping. Urbanization and industrialization in developing countries would favor the growth of the disc pumps market in the future.

The disc pump market is projected to grow in the forecast period owing to factors such as unique designs and advantages over conventional pumps. Moreover, increasing popularity and demand from the chemical and oil processing industries is likely to propel the market growth further. However, lack of awareness and low market penetration may hamper the growth of the disc pumps market during the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing applicability in different industry verticals is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the players of the disc pumps market in the coming years.

The “Global Disc Pump Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of disc pump market with detailed market segmentation by type, industry vertical, and geography. The global disc pump market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading disc pump market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global disc pump market is segmented on the basis of type and industry vertical. Based on type, the market is segmented as single disc pumps and double disc pumps. On the basis of the industry vertical, the market is segmented as oil & gas, chemical processing, water and wastewater treatment, food & beverages, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global disc pump market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The disc pump market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting disc pump market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the disc pump market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the disc pump market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from disc pump market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for disc pump in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the disc pump market.

The report also includes the profiles of key disc pump companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– AxFlow Holding AB

– Discflo Corporation

– Komline-Sanderson Corporation

– Magnatex Pumps, Inc.

– Penn Valley Pump Company, Inc.

– PSG Dover

– Tesla Disk Pumps

– TTP Ventus

– Verder Group

– Wastecorp Pumps Inc.

