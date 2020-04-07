Discover the Chamomile Extract Market gain impetus due to the growing demand over 2022

The term Chamomile actually refers to a range of different daisy-like plants, which are a member of the Asteraceae family. The two most important species are German chamomile (Marticaria recutita) and Roman chamomile (Chamaemelum nobile). These two have an extensive industrial application. They are mainly used for their calming and anti-inflammatory properties, and each offer their own additional health benefits. Apart from these Chamomile has been used in teas as a mild, relaxing sleep aid, treatment for fevers, colds, stomach ailments, and as an anti-inflammatory, to name only a few therapeutic uses.

Chamomile Extract Market: Drivers & Restraints

The growing health consciousness among consumers is acting as major driver for the Chamomile market. Due the hectic & busy life schedule of industry professionals, they are not able to get a proper sleep. This leads to various sleeping disorders. This provides a door of opportunity for Chamomile, as it is extensively being used as a relaxing sleep aid.

The global food & beverage industry is growing at a faster rate, especially the tea industry. Hence it gives wider opportunity for market for chamomile extract market.

There is growing demand for organic cosmetics in the recent trends. This has proved as a catalyst for the chamomile extract as it is an active ingredient used in many organically skin care cosmetics.

However, there are many threats for the chamomile extract market in the form of conventional allopathic medicines and chemical based cosmetics.

Chamomile Extract Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end use, the chamomile extract market can be segmented into Tea, Allopathic medicines, Ayurvedic medicines, cosmetics. On the basis of application, the chamomile extract market can be further segmented into Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care/ Cosmetics and Others.

Chamomile Extract Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, the acai berry market is segmented into seven regions which are ; North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan. The Asia-Pacific region is the larger market in terms of consumption followed by Europe and North America. The region has potential for this product due to increasing demand from the end-use industries such as food beverage, pharmaceutical industry and others. In addition, growth in end-user industries is anticipated to surge the consumption of plant extracts.

Chamomile Extract Market: Key Players

Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd

New Zealand Extracts Ltd

Kemin Industries

The Pharmaceutical Plant Company

Afriplex

Crown Iron Works Company

Changsha Vigorous-Tech Co., Ltd.

Gehrliche

Ampak Company, Inc

Nutra Canada

Martin Bauer Group

Essenchem Plant Extract Co.,Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, end use and applications.